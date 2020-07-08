Smith County sees increase in animal intakes following July 4 holiday weekend

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Fireworks are a fun activity for some, but for pets, it’s quiet the opposite.

Following the July 4 holiday weekend, shelters are known to experience the busiest week across the nation.

They say pets are subject to run away when they hear loud sounds from fireworks. Some even jump fences or dig their way out of yards.

Smith County Animal Control says they doubled their lost pet population in just one day and the clock is ticking for owners to claim their animals.

“We have our Facebook page, Smith county Animal Control and Shelter, we post everything on there,” said amber Greene, Animal Control and Shelter supervisor. “We hold everything for 72 hours before we can put it up for adoption or let a rescue group [take them].”

The shelter encourages owners to keep dogs and cats indoors on holidays like these, give them a distraction like a toy, and make sure your pet is wearing an identification tag or have them microchipped.