TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway who has ties to the Lufkin area.

Jasmine Murphy ran away from her and her whereabouts are unknown. Sheriff Larry Smith wrote that she has ties to Deep East Texas.

If you know where she is, please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can “submit-A-Tip” through the sheriff’s office mobile app.

Anyone caught harboring her or assisting her can be prosecuted.