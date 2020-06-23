Smith County proposing to lower property tax rate

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Smith County property owners could see a break in their tax rate for next year.

On Tuesday, commissioners court held their first workshop to discuss a working draft of the Smith County budget for next fiscal year.

Judge Nathaniel Moran will not formally file a proposed budget until July 31, with the court set to vote on it in late August.

According to Smith County officials, the initial draft seeks to lower the property tax rate from 34.5 cents per $100 valuation to 33.5 cents, due in part to the pressure from COVID-19 on citizens.

“Fiscal Year 2021’s budget is all about ‘tightening our belt,’ and helping to ease the financial hardships that many in the community are currently facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I understand that families are being forced to make tough household decisions during this time. We should do the same.” NATHANIEL MORAN, SMITH COUNTY JUDGE

Commissioner Jeff Warr noted that good decisions made in previous years helped build up the county’s reserves and are now helping them make these tough decisions easier today.

The current draft of the budget will do the following things in order to reduce the property tax rate:

Delay previously planned bond election for a new courthouse

Transfers $1.8 million from the Capital Improvement Projects Fund to the General Fund to cover the revenue shortfall;

Uses $5.8 million from the General Fund Reserves to help replace the revenue shortfalls

Uses $2.5 million from the Road and Bridge Department Fund Reserves to support continued FY 2021 Road and Bridge maintenance and operations to ensure that the priority on infrastructure is not affected.

Cuts a number of general operating expenses under local control;

Reduces fleet expenditures from $1.2 million to under $400,000; and

Reduces the number of total employees in the County, by eliminating a variety of positions, while reclassifying other positions to cover new needs in the Sheriff’s Office and Office of the District Attorney.

This current plan does not provide an across-the-board cost of living adjustment or salary increase for employees.

“I am a big proponent of employee raises but with everything going on, I think the employees will understand why we can’t give raises this year.” JOANN HAMPTON, SMITH COUNTY COMMISSIONER

If passed, the budget will become effective October 1.

The court plans to hold another budget workshop in mid-July.