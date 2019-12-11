Smith County promises smoother election after November polling problems

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Many voters were left concerned in the November elections after one polling place closed and others waited hours in line.

“Voters did not know that they could go to another voting place, we need to share information so that they know that they have options,” said Tony Johns, a Smith County voter.

When it comes to accuracy and security of votes, Michael Tolbert, Smith County Democratic Party believes everyone should be informed.

“Secure elections, that they’re open to everyone to be able to participate fairly and that there be transparency in the process,” said Tolbert.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran stated that the fall elections did not meet expectations and expects changes in the future.

“Our November elections did not occur up to standard, we did not fulfill our obligations to this community to do elections in the way they need to be done, they were accurate, but we had a lot of problems we need to address,” said Judge Moran.

He addressed those concerns in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting with the full presentation below.

Through officials, only half of the available voting machines were used and opened one location for early voting. Judge Moran said the reason behind the delay was not enough training for workers and a list of IT problems.

With the upcoming 2020 elections, they are making plans to deploy all voting machines, open all early voting locations, have more IT officials at polling places, and encourage more training for workers.

“I believe that the process in place that we have plenty of time to take the necessary steps to ensure that we have safe, secure, fair elections,” said Tolbert.

Speaking with Smith County voters, they felt reassured by the plan going forward.

“I think he took a very proactive view and he is concerned and he’s going to make sure Smith County rises to the top and offers the best election process,” said Johns, voter.