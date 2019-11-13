Smith County leaders launch an investigation into recent elections

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County leaders are launching investigations after the most recent elections have caused concerns with voting machines and a gas leak causing a location to close.

After several complaints from smith county voters, Judge Nathaniel Moran is launching the investigation saying the county can do better.

“We are looking at all of those issues that have been brought to our attention last week, and we want to investigate each one to ensure we understand fully what happened, and to understand how we can address that before the March primary,” Judge Moran said. “At this point, we haven’t gotten together as a team to really understand what was fact and what was fiction last week, but once we do, we are going to address each one of those issues because clearly, we did not live up to the expectations this community has for elections that this community has, nor my expectations for excellence.”

He also wants to make sure workers are familiar with the machines in case things go wrong during essential election times.