Smith County Junior Livestock Show canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Due to social gathering restrictions imposed by the CDC, the Smith County Junior Livestock Show has canceled all events.

The show was originally scheduled for April 1-2 with the sale taking place on Friday, April 3.

Students from across Smith County raised animals over several months and built projects with the help of ag teachers and 4-H extension agents in hopes of showcasing them and making the sale.

In a video posted on March 20 from the SCJLS Vice President Holly Mann, she stated the show would still happen but modifications would occur.

However, with President Trump’s recent announcement that social distancing guidelines will be extended until April 30 and the vast increase in COVID-19 cases in East Texas, the SCJLS board agreed it was best to cancel the event.

After the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Austin canceled their events, several students relied on SCJLS to show their projects in hopes of recouping the money they put into their projects.

If you would like to donate to the SCJLS scholarship fund or purchase a project, you can contact the Smith County AgriLife Extension Office HERE or call (903)590-2980.

For more information on the show, you can visit the SCJLS website.