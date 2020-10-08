Smith County Judge to allow bars to reopen after Abbott order

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Monday that he would be “opting in” Smith County to allow bars to re-open after Gov. Abbott’s order on Wednesday.

The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14. In a statement he wrote that he “welcomed the the ability to exercise some local authority over the coronavirus response.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to exercise local discretion to provide a pathway for our bars to get back to business as quickly as possible and to the fullest extent possible. I am hopeful that more local discretion is provided in the future, so we can forge our own pathway forward here in Smith County.” Judge Nathaniel Moran

According to the governor’s order, Texas Counties in hospital regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can start reopening bars. Also with this new order all businesses that are not bars can operate at 75% occupancy.

Additionally, they can only operate at 50% total occupancy, but employees are not counted towards the total occupation number.

The occupancy limit also does not apply for outdoors, and all customers must be seated while eating or drinking.

All employees and customers must wear a face covering (over the nose and mouth) wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another individual who does not live in the same home.