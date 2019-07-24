Smith County introduces tax increase in proposed budget

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County homeowners could soon be paying higher property taxes.

The Tyler Commissioners Court discussed the 2020 budget on Tuesday morning.

The full budget won’t be released until later, but Commissioners wanted to give the community a sneak peek.

Proposals include:

Give all county employees a 1.5% raise

More funding to hire law enforcement officers and jailers

Tax rate raised from 33.7 cents to 34.5 cents

The tax increase includes all the road work in Tyler, including the expansion of Old Jacksonville HWY and Paluxy Drive, according to county officials.

“That’s going to mean an investment of 1.75 million dollars next year and about one million dollars the year after that. that is significantly up from what we typically spend in a budget cycle of about 300,000 dollars for Tex-Dot right of way projects,” said Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran.

The county judge says the transportation projects are needed because of city growth, adding that even with a tax increase, Tyler has the 12th lowest rate out of all 254 counties in Texas.