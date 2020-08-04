Smith County honors Bullard high schooler for receiving highest award in Girl Scouts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court honored a Bullard high-schooler on Tuesday for receiving the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement in the Girl Scouts.

Avery Hicks, an incoming junior at Bullard ISD, helped educate 1st graders in Oaxaca, Mexico to learn English and Spanish.

She helped produce materials that would help the young students to learn translations. This included Hicks making over 7,000 game pieces that were designed, printed and laminated for the students to use for years to come.

“It is really is a recognition of not just work, but leadership skills. When you get to that culminating project, what you find out is it’s really about leadership; Planning and helping others to participate in that project.“ Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

The Gold Award was started in 1916 and the organization says to those that try to earn it: “You are on your honor to uphold the standards of excellence.” Shown below are the steps and guidelines toward earning the Gold Award.