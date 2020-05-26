Smith County forms COVID-19 Relief Fund Task Force to create plan on spending of $5.4 million of federal aid

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced on Tuesday morning the creation of a COVID-19 Relief Fund Task Force that would create a plan on how to spend the more than $5 million in federal aid.

The money was revealed last week and can only be spent on direct coronavirus expenses. The first 20%, about 1.07 million, will be made available immediately.

The other 80% of $4.3 million, he explained, will come as a reimbursement like any other grant from the state. The county has until December 30 to use the money.

Moran said that once the money becomes available he wants to have a plan readily available on how to spend the funds. The taks force will comprise of:

  • Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
  • Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson
  • Purchasing Agent Christina Haney
  • Auditor Heather Foster

Moran said last week that the county has been keeping a detailed list of county expenses. It is unclear, according to Moran, at this time whether the state or the federal government would receive the money back if left unused.

