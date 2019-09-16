Smith County Food Security Council aims to end hunger in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Food Security Council formed with the goal of ending hunger in East Texas, and is holding an event on Monday, Sept. 16 to share their message.

According to the group, one in five adults and one in four children in Smith County faces hunger every day.

Members say, the challenge is that while hunger is prevalent, it may not always be visible.

September is hunger action month, the group says it’s the perfect time to not just raise awareness but to take action.

“Jeremy Everett, who’s the director of the Texas hunger initiative is going to come and share with us about how other communities have come together and helped solve hunger and increase the amount of families in their community that are being fed,” said Dr. Valerie Smith, a member of the council and pediatrician in Tyler. “It helps us look for new specific ways that we can put that to work here in East Texas.”

The group has also held a produce drop in North Tyler to collect fruits and vegetables for those who may not have regular access to them.

They’re planning a second produce drop for fall of 2019, but the date is still pending.

The community is welcome to attend the event Monday night.

The meeting goes from 4 to 6 p.m. and will include food for those that attend.

An RSVP is not required, but is suggested to give the group an idea of how much food to provide.