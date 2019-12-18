Smith County Fire Marshall offers fire prevention tips ahead of winter weather

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) – As temperatures continue to drop, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeing an increase in house fires. To keep people safe, they are offering tips for residents to take into account this holiday season.

“Structure fire season has started,” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “Once the weather turns colder, we see an increase in house fires, primarily because of the use of space heaters. Statistically speaking, in Smith County, the busiest month in terms of total structure fires is January, which accounts for nearly 12.5 percent of the year’s fires.”

According to FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration, half of home heating fires occur in December, January, and February. Heating equipment is involved in one in every seven reported home fires.

Here are their tips to avoid house fires during the winter months:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heat sources, such as fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month

Plug only one heat-producing appliance, such as a space heater, into an electrical outlet at a time

Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet away from your home or any nearby buildings

Officials say that more than half of December home fires are started by candles. More specifically, these fires are started on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Holiday Decorations

On average one in every 45 reported Christmas tree fires results in death.

For Christmas decorations, here are some tips:

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns

Read the manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.

Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from a heat source like fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heat vents. Also, make sure your tree does not block exits.

Get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it is dry.

Generators

Here are some tips when using a generator this winter season: