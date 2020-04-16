Smith County deputies searching for two teenage runaways

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The SMith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage runaways that went missing back in March.

According to Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian, 16-year-old Kirstin Millerd and 14-year-old Lynette Webb ran away from a group home in Lindale back on March 19. However, there has been no information on them since their disappearance.

Christian said that it is believed the two girls are headed for the Longview. Millerd has ties to the Panola County area and Webb has ties to the Henderson County area.

Kirstin Millerd is described as a white female, 5’7”, 240 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. Lynette Webb is described as a white female, 5’4”, 110 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Kirstin Millerd or Lynette Webb please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency. Also, Smith County Investigator Jennifer Stockwell can be reached at (903) 533-1880 ext. 26 if you have any other pertinent information related to this case.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.