Smith County deputies searching for teenage runaway last seen with Tyler man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Tyler teenager after she failed to return home back in May.

Katie Miller, 17, left her home on May 21 and never came back. She was last seen with 24-year-old Shane Lee Toon Jr.

Toon drives a Chevrolet Tahoe, black in color, with a white hood and a purple rear bumper. They both frequent the Lakeway Harbor and Pine Trail Shores areas of Lake Palestine.

Katie Miller is a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’9”, 115 last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jean shorts. Shane Toon is a white male, brown hair (or shaved head), blue eyes, 5’11”, 195.

Toon is currently wanted out of Smith County for drug possession.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Katie Miller or Shane Toon, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.