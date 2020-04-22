Smith County deputies searching for missing child set to be taken by CPS

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for a child and father that have been missing for five days, according to Larry Christian with the sheriff’s office.

14-year-old Joshua Frazier was set to be taken from his Tyler family by Child Protective Services on April 17. Deputies notified the father, Mitchell Frazier, prior to their arrival.

However, Mitchell and Joshua were not at the home when deputies arrived. Christian said that Joshua’s health and safety are in concern, but would not say why.

Joshua Frazier is described as a white male, 5’3”, 130 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. The father, Mitchell Frazier, is described as a white male, 5’10”, 200 lbs., brown hair and green eyes. They will possibly be driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado crew cab dually, tan in color and bearing Texas license plate BF43711.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Joshua Frazier or Mitchell Frazier please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or you may call your local law enforcement agency. Also, if you have any information that is pertinent to this case please contact Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.

Joshua Frazier