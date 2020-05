Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has conducted a manhunt for two children missing from Tyler Friday morning.

Deputy Larry Christian said the children are 12 and 5 years old, but they have been found. They went missing off Old Longview Road.

Christian said the family has a farm with “lots of acreage.”

Details are scarce and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.