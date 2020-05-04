Smith County confirms 9 new cases, 91 recoveries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health announced new cases in Smith County and new recoveries.

Nine new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 155 with 91 recoveries.

In East Texas, there are over 1,300 reported cases with 297 recoveries which is determined by a patient’s physician.

Panola County leads East Texas with the highest number of reported cases followed by Nacogdoches County, Smith County and Harrison County.

On Sunday, Gov. Abbott announced that the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Texas had exceeded the number of active cases.

