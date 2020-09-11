Smith County completes over $700,000 for road improvements in Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has recently completed over $700,000 for a Road Bond project in Chapel Hill.

Road improvements were made to CR 2249, located across from Chapel Hill High School.

The Road Bond also made improvements CR 2267, also known as Timber Creek Driver and Timber Creek Circle, across from Kissam Elementary School.

The project also included four residential streets.

Work was performed by contractor, Leland Bradlee Construction Inc. of Longview, included grinding and cement treating the existing roadway and then overlaying it with 2 inches of hot mix asphalt.

Work was also completed on CR 1263, another Road Bond project consisting of three neighborhood roads, located off of Texas Highway 155, near Lake Palestine.

The work included cement treating the existing roadway and then overlaying with 2 inches of hot mix asphalt. The work was performed by Leland Bradlee Construction, Inc. for a final construction cost of $353,048.