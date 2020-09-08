Smith County commissioners to vote Tuesday on 2021 budget, lower property tax rate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you own property in Smith County, your tax rates could be going down.

On Tuesday morning, commissioners are set to vote on the proposed tax rate and budget for 2021. The meeting is set to being at 9:30 a.m.

The new plan would drop the property tax rate by one cent from 34.5 cents per $100 to 33.5 cents and delay the bond election for a new courthouse.

It would also take $2.2 million from the road and bridge department to support continued maintenance. The proposal also includes a plan to reduce the number of county employees.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday is a briefing regarding the status of the Coronavirus Relief Fund that was given to the county through the CARES Act.

More than $5 million was made available through the bill.

The money was revealed last week and can only be spent on direct coronavirus expenses. The first 20%, about 1.07 million, was made available immediately.

The other 80% of $4.3 million, he explained, came as a reimbursement like any other grant from the state. The county has until December 30 to use the money.

The task force that is tasked with a spending plan was made up of the following officials:

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks

Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson

Purchasing Agent Christina Haney

Auditor Heather Foster

Moran said last week that the county has been keeping a detailed list of county expenses. It is unclear, according to Moran, whether the state or the federal government would receive the money back if left unused.

KETK News will be monitoring the meeting and will update this story as it takes place.