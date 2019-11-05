PROPOSED COURTHOUSE LOCATIONS: Smith County Commissioners hold first public meeting for new building

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After years of planning, Smith County officials want input for a new proposed courthouse with the first meeting of public input that was held Monday in Lindale.

“It’s something that has been talked about over and over again. There’s been lots of study and analysis and data that says we need a new courthouse,” said Judge Moran.

Moran says after looking at surveys, there are needs the courthouse doesn’t currently meet. Issues including plumbing, security, and space for all courtrooms are of top concern.

Another larger concern is parking around the courthouse. Commissioners have proposed a 750-car parking structure to relieve this issue.

The meeting gave a chance for people to ask questions, look at maps of potential locations, and raise any concerns.

“That’s our job as leaders. To fail to provide a potential solution to this known problem is a failure of leadership on our part,” said Moran.

Instead, they want to get the public involved by opening up the discussion.

“Its ultimately their courthouse, its ultimately going to be their decision, so we want to involve them every step of the way.”

During the presentation, Judge Maron pointed to maps featuring four possible locations where the new courthouse could be built.

In the past, the Commissioner’s court has been criticized for making decisions without public input.

Now they have a chance to voice their opinions.

“We don’t want to put together a plan and then have the public come back and say well that’s not exactly what we wanted,” said Moran.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, November 7 in Whitehouse.

RELATED CONTENT: