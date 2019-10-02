Smith County Commissioner’s Court voted to place bid on Tyler Ag Farm for future facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners went into an executive session on Tuesday to discuss purchasing the John Tyler Agriculture Learning Center for the future site of the Smith County Road and Bridge Facility.

The property is a 10-acre farm located off northwest Highway 69 in Smith County.

Tyler ISD decided to sell the property in August and accepted sealed bids until Thursday, September 12. The district reserves the right to waive any informality or reject any or all bids.

Currently, there is no negotiation between the Commissioner’s Court and Tyler ISD but the Commissioners voted to offer to purchase the property for $140,000 from Tyler ISD, according to Casey Murphy.

There is no word on if Tyler ISD will accept or deny the offer.

RELATED CONTENT: