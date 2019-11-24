Smith County celebrated fire prevention week with annual art contest

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – To celebrate fire prevention week, Smith County Fire held its annual art contest for kids in local schools.

The theme this year ‘Not every hero wears a cape: Plan and practice your escape.

“We choose our own fire pictures that we like and then we turn them over to the fire marshalls office and they do the final selection on everything,” said Tim Mager, Troup Fire Chief.

Fire prevention week was created in 1925 and still serves a great purpose as students learn how to escape safely from a fire and decrease casualties.

With temperatures dropping, the risk of fires increases making it much more important for families to have an escape plan.