Smith County cancels jury duty until May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be suspending jury duty through May 1 due to the coronavirus.
It is the latest development in the closing of public spaces from the spread of COVID-19.
If a resident received a jury summons for the month of March or April, you will not have to come on your printed date.
A new summons will be sent to you in the mail for a future appearance.
Currently, there are more than 500 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Texas with ten people dead.
Smith County has by far the most in East Texas with 14 cases. No other county in the Piney Woods has more than one. They include:
- Bowie
- Cass
- Gregg
- Hopkins
- Morris
- Rusk
- Van Zandt
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that laid out strict social distancing restrictions in Texas. They include:
- Ban on groups larger than 10 people
- Closure of all schools and gyms
- Bars and restaurants must close unless providing takeout or delivery
- Hospital and nursing home visits restricted
The order is set to last through April 3 and Abbott will then decide what needs to be done next. In a press conference Sunday, he said that he would leave it up to local leaders on whether to issue a “stay-at-home” order.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he has “no plans” at this time to issue such an order and only would as a “last resort.”