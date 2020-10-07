Smith County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen a week ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to the department, the father of Hailie Black, 16, told deputies she had left her residence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 30.

Black has not been seen by her family, but has had recent communication with others. Her family says she’s not on any medications, but has recently exhibited behavorial issues.

Authorities say she may be in the Tyler or Dallas area, but has also been known to frequent the Saige Meadows Apartments off Highway 69 North in Lindale.

Here is a description of Hailie:

white female

brown hair

brown eyes

around 5’8″

weighs around 100 pounds

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hailie Black, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880.