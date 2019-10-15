Smith County asking for public input on a new proposed courthouse

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new courthouse could be in the near future, but not without voter input.

Before a plan is presented, Smith County officials want to hear from the public.

They want to know if a new courthouse is needed, where it should go, what factors are most important, and what questions need to be answered.

Information will be gathered through summer 2020 and then a vote for the proposed plan will be called upon in November of 2020.

History of Smith County Courthouse

The first courthouse was a log cabin on West Erwin St. in 1846. The need for space grew and in 1848, a 520-square-foot log courthouse was built on the current square in downtown Tyler.

The county prospered and in 1852, the first brick courthouse was built in the center of the square where Broadway now runs and the log building was moved and used as a jail. The courthouse was expanded and used until 1908.

In 1910, county officials held a dedication for the courthouse which was used for 45 years before it was demolished and replaced with the current courthouse.

The current courthouse was dedicated in 1955 and has been used for 64 years.