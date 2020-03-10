Smith County approves tax abatement for manufacturing company

On Tuesday, March 10, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved a four-year, 80 percent tax abatement for Wastequip Manufacturing Company LLC.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Wastequip is a leading North American manufacturer of waste handling equipment with more than 2,200 employees across 44 facilities.

Wastequip manufactures containers, compactors, garbage trucks and other products for collecting, storing and transporting waste. Its products are sold direct and through a distribution network to a variety of customers including waste haulers, municipalities and commercial institutions.

The operation is expected to create new investment of up to $6 million and add 133 manufacturing and professional jobs with an average wage of $20 an hour, as well as a comprehensive benefits package, Felicia Herndon, executive vice president of finance for the Tyler Economic Development Council, said.

The company plans to expand its manufacturing operation to an existing facility at 8521 Farm-to-Market Road 850 that has primarily been used by the energy sector since the 1960s. The site includes about 121,530 square feet and multiple buildings.

The tax abatement approved Tuesday is for Wastequip, the tenant, as well as the owner of the facility, 213 Investments LLC.

“They are a very good company,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said of Wastequip. “I think it will be a very good workplace to bring in to Smith County and will add a lot to the workplace here.”

Wastequip had also considered Conroe and Dallas for the project, Ms. Herndon said.

“Wastequip is always looking for ways to better serve our customers, which means maximizing our efficiency and locating facilities near our customers. Tyler, Texas, affords us the ability to not only better serve our customers but to make a significant economic impact on this county,” said Ken Schwartz, director of operational excellence, and Matthew Mock, manufacturing engineer.