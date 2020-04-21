Smith County applies for FEMA grant to fund those sheltered due to coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a motion to apply for a FEMA grant that would provide funding for “Non-Congregate Sheltering” due to the coronavirus.

This kind of sheltering would be provided for a variety of people that for medical reasons would need to be quarantined. These include:

Patients that test positive for the coronavirus that do not need to be hospitalized

Patients exposed to COVID-19 that do not require hospitalization

High-risk individuals needing social distancing as a precautionary measure (i.e. those over 65 or those with pre-existing conditions)

According to the FEMA website, this type of sheltering can happen in hotels, motels, dorms, or another agreed upon way that meets public health requirements.

Temporary “tent” hospitals are not considered to be non-congregate sheltering sites.

Smith County remains under a stay-at-home order in conjunction with Gov. Abbott’s executive order until April 30.