Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance pays special visit to friends, neighbors in quarantine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance checked in on their Day Club friends, giving them goodie bags full of fruit, sweets, and other surprises.

Day Club is a program offered every Tuesday and Thursday, currently being provided on zoom, giving cognitive and social stimulation for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

“We have fine arts, crafts, games, simple cooking activities,” said Executive Director, Jamie Huff. “We also have dancing and singing the last hour of every program.”

In the past two days, they have visited 17 attendees. We caught up with the group making a special delivery to James Well who brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

“James is fairly quiet. He loves to dance. He’s very shy. To be able to come out and see him and his sister and where they live,” said volunteer Cheryl Chambers. “The fact that he had some recognition of us and to see him smile. Then we smile because we are just so excited to see how he has been doing.”

For more information on volunteering or enrolling someone in the program, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Alliance website.