SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County released new numbers Thursday evening including an increase in cases.

Five new cases were confirmed in Smith County bringing the total to 170. There are no recent deaths in the county and the recovered cases remain at 95.

Recoveries are determined by a patient’s physicians and 55% of those who had COVID-19 in Smith County are considered recovered.

