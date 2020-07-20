Smith Co. officials investigating shooting death near Tyler State Park

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Smith County Monday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. with reports of a shooting at a gas station on Highway 14, near Tyler State Park.

When officials arrived, they found a man inside the Exxon gas station that has been shot. The man had come into the store, and passed out due to his injuries. EMS attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

No information regarding a person of interest for this crime has been released.

Investigators are still at the scene processing evidence.

KETK has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.