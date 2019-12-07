Smith Co. Habitat for Humanity completes 109th home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is continuing great things this holiday season as they finish their 109th home for a family in need.

Each home they build is from the ground up, which is then rented out at low prices to help low-income families.

With more houses being built every day, they hope to complete the next two on the same street at the 109th one.

“There are many people in the community that care about one another, everyone is of equal value in the sight of God so those of us who are blessed with homes don’t realize how much that means to have a solid spot where you can go.” said Chris Pulliam, volunteer.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and supplies to build the homes.

