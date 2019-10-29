Smith Co. Commissioners to vote on ‘Sanctuary City’ for gun rights

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County could become the next ‘Sanctuary City’ in the state for gun rights after Tuesday’s Commissioners Court.

If the resolution is approved, money and resources would no longer be spent to enforce laws believed to infringe on second amendment rights.

Commissioner Phillips is spearheading the move and believes it is the right thing to do with the recent concern of red flag laws and gun confiscation.

“Really the constitution, the way I see it, it’s to fight against a tyrannical government, that might come against the people or something, so I just think it’s important that we show our support for the constitution,” said Commissioner Terry Phillips.

If approved, Smith County will become the sixth in the state to declare itself a ‘Sanctuary County’ for gun rights.