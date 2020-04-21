Small businesses preparing to reopen as ‘retail-to-go’ service

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas’ economy will go into effect Friday with “retail-to-go.” It will allow retailers to reopen their non-essential stores but only operate through pick-up and delivery services.

Dayna Sadler, who took a big hit after shutting down three of her stores (paint shop, event center, and hair salon) is optimistic for businesses in East Texas for the phased plan.

A paint shop, an event center, and a hair salon all under one roof.

“I think any form of opening a small business is a step in a positive direction. As for the venues that’s not really going to affect us in a positive way. I’m not against it, like I said, anything we can start to help people to not be so fearful. For them to see that it’s okay to get out and about. We can all open our doors tomorrow but if people are still afraid then it won’t matter,” said Sadler.

Other businesses like Haute Totz in Tyler is embracing the necessary changes they need to make for a safe and effective operation.

“With the curbside, people can’t come in as much as we would love them to come in, so with our customers, they pay for it over the phone. We take your payments then bring it out to the car. A lot of times we wave and keep on going put it in the back of the car and don’t ever have any contact. We want to protect the costumers and definitely honor what like the governor and our city wants us to do,” said Jemilynn Wright, owner of Haute Totz.

Sadler and Wright are encouraging customers to continue reaching out to them through phone orders so they can schedule curbside deliveries.