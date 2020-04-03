Small business in Tyler creates personalized celebration signs, perfect for social distancing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One small business in Tyler has the perfect solution for celebrating birthdays, new babies, and special occasions, all while practicing social distancing.

Celebration Yard Signs has been decorating yards for over eight years. Their assortment of handmade figures ranges from storks, birth cakes, numbers, and even palm trees. Each design can be personalized and a section can be kept as a keepsake forever.

“We have a 96-year-old birthday coming up next week that will be seen from a balcony at one of the assisted living homes,” said co-owner Belinda Short. “It really can be the perfect gift for social distancing.”

The delivery happens at night to ensure a surprise with many giving Belinda and her husband Steve the nickname the ‘sign fairies.’

The Short’s say the best part of their business is bringing people joy especially during these uncertain times.

“Birthday parties are being canceled or families are not even being able to get together due to social distancing so you know this has definitely brought a smile to the children’s faces,” said Short.

If you would like to send someone a yard greeting you can go to Celebration Yard Signs website or call 903-535-9661.