Sister Margo honored for services to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances NICU Unit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Serving others takes a special heart, but serving infants takes a special person.

Thursday night, the community celebrated Sister Margo and her mission serving as a Chaplain at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

There she prays for and supports infant, expectant mothers, and families who have recently had babies.

Tonight’s event was not only to honor her but to raise funds for pediatric healthcare across Northeast Texas.

“I love NICU, I love babies, I love staff that’s working with us, and it is just so gracious of them to honor them today. I don’t feel like I deserve it but I know that I love them., and I feel love, of my stuff and the parents that they are with, and of the babies,” said Sister Margo.”

Sister Margo says every life is a gift and that’s what keeps her dedicated to her duty every day.