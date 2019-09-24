SINK OR SWIM: Tyler ISD students build boat with cardboard and duct tape

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – What could you build with cardboard and duct tape? For some students, that’s all they were provided to build a boat and race to the finish.

Students involved in STEM program under Tyler ISD had a project to build boats with no parameters other than using cardboard and duct tape. The next step is to race them in water. The last boat floating is crowned the winner.

“It’s very rewarding and satisfying knowing that the late nights you stay up wondering why this equation won’t work or sweating in the shop duct taping cardboard together is rewarding,” said Bryce Gregory, senior student.

Bryce said his team name was ‘The Frogmen’, the nickname for the Navy Seals which he aspires to be one day.