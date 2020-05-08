SILVER ALERT: Longview police searching for 86-year-old man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man who went missing late Thursday night.

Authorities say Bonnie Cuba was last seen at his home in the 1000 block of Douglas Street around 11:20 p.m. after leaving on foot.

Cuba was wearing a ball cap, light blue jacket, blue shirt, and light-colored pants. He is approximately 5-feet-7-inches in height and weighs 150 pounds.

Cuba has several medical conditions. If you have any information on his location please call Longview police at 903-237-1170.