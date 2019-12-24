Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old last seen in Zavalla off US 69 South of Lufkin.

Richard Seguin was last seen in a white 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup bearing a Texas disabled plate 3KPBV.

Seguin is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He stands six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray nightshirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call the Angeline County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331.