SIGN UP: Art contest brings awareness to the upcoming 2020 census for Tyler students

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is hosting an art contest to bring awareness to the upcoming 2020 census.

This year’s theme is “Every Body Counts” and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Categories include:

Paint

Drawing

Collage

Print

Digital Illustration

Photography

Artwork can be submitted to the library by Monday, March 20.

A first, second, and third-place prize will be awarded in four age/grade categories:

Kindergarten through 2nd grade

3rd grade through 5th grade

6th grade through 8th grade

9th grade through 12th grade

All prizes are sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County.

Every contestant will receive a free book made possible by the Friend of the Tyler Public Library.

For more information about the contest and upcoming events, you can visit the Tyler Library website.