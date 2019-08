PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) Pittsburg police say their building was struck at least four times by gunfire Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at around 10:45 Wednesday night. The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Police are working to determine who the shooter is and how many people are involved in this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 903-843-3131 or the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-3330.