Short power outage expected for Rusk Co. Electric Cooperative members as repairs are made Monday evening

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a Facebook post from Rusk County Electric Cooperative, they will be making repairs to the Church Hill Substation on Monday night which will cause short power outages for nearly 3,500.

The repairs are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. and are expected to last around 30 minutes.

The outage is expected to affect around 3,500 members in the Church Hill, Fairplay, Long Branch, Pinehill, Mt. Enterprise, Henderson, and Tatum areas.

The areas marked in red below will be affected.