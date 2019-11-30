SHOP LOCAL: Small Business Saturday promotes East Texas businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Small Business Saturday takes the streets of downtown Tyler for another special shopping day.

The event promotes local stores and promotes East Texas businesses.

Among the many local stores taking part is Encore Music in Nacogdoches. The owner tells us there is an advantage to buying from chain stores or online but you lose the guidance and service that locally-owned businesses can bring.

“That’s the thing about supporting your local merchants, these are people that you go to church with, these are people that tithe to your church, these are people that pay taxes in your community that support the schools, and all the advertisements people hit you up for,” said Dana Woods, Encore Music owner. “This is the local market, that’s one of the key reasons to support your local businesses.”

He said that the Saturday after Thanksgiving is usually a busy day because everyone is holiday shopping and expects it to be a good day for local businesses including his own.