LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - From skateboarding to bicycling, rollerblading, to hopping on your favorite razor scooter, Longview's newest addition to Ingram Park will be welcome to all in just a few short weeks.

Brian Dodson, the brains behind the project, spearheaded the idea back in 2017. With the help from the city of Longview and many other local contributors. Three years later, his dream is now becoming a reality.