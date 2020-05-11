Shelley Luther to give part of GoFundMe donations to Laredo women arrested for violating order

Salon owner Shelley Luther, center right, walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (KETK) – Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon woman who was arrested for operating despite Gov. Abbott’s order, said that she wants to donate portions of funds raised for her to Laredo women who were also detained for going against the order.

Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata were arrested for offering beauty services at their homes, which violated the Webb County stay-at-home order. According to the Texas Tribune, Luther wanted to donate the money after paying her mortgage and legal fees.

More than $500,000 was raised for Luther after she was jailed and fined for operating her business. She was given the chance to apologize after being cited and fined on multiple occasions, but she refused.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) showed his support for Luther on Friday when he showed up to have his hair cut at her salon on the first day of re-opening.

What I’m celebrating is justice. It is, hold on let me answer your question. It is unjust to sentence somebody to jail 7 days for cutting hair. Particularly when you’ve got local politicians releasing violent criminals, releasing child molesters from jail, and we’re going to lock up small business owners? That is crazy, that doesn’t make any sense at all.

As a result of Luther’s jailing, Gov. Abbott revised his executive order to remove jailing as a possibility for violating it. Hours later, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that Luther be released.

Luther’s donation to the Laredo women will help pay their legal fees and she wants to leave them some start-up money as well.