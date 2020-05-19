Shelley Luther defends Michigan suspended barber, calls governor ‘tyrant’

Salon owner Shelley Luther, center right, walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

OWOSSO, Michigan (KETK) – Shelley Luther, the Texas salon owner sent to jail for opening her business despite the shutdown order, defended a suspended Michigan barber on Monday and called the governor a “tyrant.”

She traveled up north to defend 77-year-old Karl Manke, who had reopened his shop for a week before being suspended. In her speech, Luther attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her stay-at-home order.

“Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” Shelley Luther declared. “Stop being a tyrant. Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power.”

Luther was arrested in Dallas for illegally operating her salon for seven days, saying she needed to pay bills and support her employees. She was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine. Less than 48 hours later, she was released when Gov. Abbott removed jail time as punishment for violating his order.

Once she was allowed to re-open, one of her first customers was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

“Why does your governor think that it’s OK to open up for marijuana, liquor sales,? said Luther. “Can’t you get an abortion? But you cannot get your hair cut. What is wrong?

Protestors, many wielding guns, have traveled to the Capitol on multiple occasions to demand the economy be allowed to reopen. Whitmer has defended her policies of restrictions on bars, salons, and restaurants.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott began the second phase of his plan to reopen the Texas economy. Many aspects of life were allowed to restart. Child care facilities were allowed to open up immediately and bars can reopen on Friday.