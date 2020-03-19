SFA University postponing graduation due to restrictions regarding coronavirus exposure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin University released a statement regarding spring graduation and the decision to postpone it.

Below is a statement from their Facebook page:

Due to the nationwide restrictions being recommended by the federal government and CDC, spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed. However, we are working on a virtual commencement ceremony, and we will provide the opportunity for graduates to participate in a future in-person “traditional” commencement ceremony. In accordance with our standard operating procedures, the university will confer degrees and mail diplomas to graduates.

The university announced that classes will continue online for the spring, and will extend to summer courses.

Residence halls will be closing for the remainder of the semester and are required to move out by Sunday, March 29.