SFA to open 2016-17 campaign at Kentucky on November 11

The Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball team will open its 2016-17 campaign at the University of Kentucky on Friday, November 11.

That news was made official on Monday morning when UK unveiled the first portion of its non-conference schedule for the 2016-17 season. Tip-off time, television details and ticket information for the tilt will be released at a later date. The tilt between the ‘Jacks and Wildcats will also be taking place on opening night of the 2016-17 college basketball season.

“SFA has earned a spot on the national stage after our performances over the past three years,” said Stephen F. Austin director of athletics Robert Hill. “We are excited for the opportunity to open the year against such a storied program.”

“Because of what has been accomplished by the previous players and coaches of Stephen F. Austin basketball, our current players have been afforded the opportunity to play in one of the most historic venues of the game in Rupp Arena and will do so on one of the greatest nights in our sport – opening night,” said SFA head coach Kyle Keller.

“Our players and I will relish the opportunity to compete against the all-time winningest program in Division I basketball and eight-time national champion the University of Kentucky. Hall of fame head coach John Calipari has assembled another top-ranked team and there are few places in the nation that offer a better game day experience than UK’s home court which will undoubtedly have an electric atmosphere.”

The ‘Jacks are coming off of a 28-6 season in 2015-16 which saw them go 18-0 in Southland Conference action for, capture their fourth-straight Southland Conference title and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. SFA was designated as a 14-seed for the 2016 edition of the big dance and knocked off third-seeded and number-eight nationally ranked West Virginia by a 70-56 score in the opening round for the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

That triumph over the Mountaineers was SFA’s first-ever victory over a nationally-ranked top-ten program and was the last stage of a nation-best 21-game winning streak in the 2015-16 campaign.