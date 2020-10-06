SFA Story Advances: Evans’ lawyer and the university disagree about releasing officer body-cam video

NACODOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University controversial case has advanced…or has it?

After 17 year old freshman Christin Evans was victim of a false report that led to police storming into her bedroom in the early morning, a Houston attorney took notice.

Randall Kallinen has been in law for more than 25 years. He says he wants the full body-cam video so he can have all the facts in front of him.

“Under the law, they are required to provide the video of Christin ,if she signs, the release to her. Not the public, that’s something else they want,” says Kallinen.

The university wants full transparency with the public and the Evans’ family.

“Once again, we call on the Evans family to work with us and agree in releasing the body cam video. To shine the light on the truth,” says Erica Harris, SFA communications.

The school says disciplinary actions for the students can range from suspension to expulsion. Any criminal charges will be handled by the county’s District Attorney office.

When asked about the family’s plan on taking legal action against SFA, Kallinen says, “They’re keeping all their options open.”