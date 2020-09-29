SFA Police Chief releases statement on ‘racially charged incident’ on campus involving possible false report

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Stephen F. Austin State University Police Department is investigating an incident on campus that could possibly include a false report.

On Facebook, John Fields, the Chief, made a statement in regards to a false claim made by students on another student.

According to our NBC affiliate in Houston, KPRC, a black freshman student says she was the victim of a racist set up, orchestrated by her white roommates, that led to the police storming her dorm room in the middle of the night with guns drawn.

The incident reportedly happened on September 14 on the SFA campus in Nacogdoches.

According to Randall Kallinen, the teen was woken up at 3 a.m. by the university police department officers bursting into her room with guns drawn.

According to KPRC, civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen says the teen’s three white roommates, along around seven other girls, initiated the “swatting” by telling their resident assistant that 17-year-old Christin Evans was trying to attack them.

“They had falsely accused Christin of having scissors and threatening to stab people,” Kallinen said to our NBC affiliate.

According to KPRC, the university moved Christin Evans from the four-person dorm suite and has not said whether her roommates and the other students will face disciplinary action at the university level or criminal charges.

Dr. Scott Gordon, the president of Stephen F. Austin State University released a statement saying that filing a police report violates the SFA Code of Conduct and potentially violates the law as well.

“I want to urge everyone to withhold judgement until the conclusion of our investigation and process. I have directed staff to be thorough and keep me apprised through this investigation. Each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately. My heart goes out to the young lady who was an innocent victim in this matter. We will do all we can to support her and her family through this heinous ordeal.” Dr. Scott Gordon, President of Stephen F. Austin State University

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.