MANSFIELD, Texas (KETK) – According to SFA Football Coach Colby Carthel, Lacoryien Washington is in stable condition after he was hit by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Mansfield Sunday night.

Carthel says he was a bystander in the incident and had no relation to the shooting.

Coach Carthel asks for prayers for Washington and his family.

Washington is a freshman from Arlington who is a safety for the team.